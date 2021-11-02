Aspireon Wealth Advisors Sells 43 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,914,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $300.63 and a twelve month high of $423.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

