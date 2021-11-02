Assetmark Inc. Buys 940 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.