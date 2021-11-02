Assetmark Inc. Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 240.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,235,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,499,000 after buying an additional 872,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $108,001,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $310.09 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $323.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.07. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.