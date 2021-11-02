Assetmark Inc. Invests $79,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 802 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 515,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $2,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $55,722,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $708,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.