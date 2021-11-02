Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,380,000 after acquiring an additional 121,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.22 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.83.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

