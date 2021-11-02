Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,009 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,801 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,714,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,634 shares of company stock worth $598,367. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.