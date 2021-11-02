Assetmark Inc. Takes $94,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $1,942,872.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,164,349.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,322,810 shares of company stock worth $164,552,715. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

