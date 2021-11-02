Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $681.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $690.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $610.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.