Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.