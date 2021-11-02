Assured Guaranty (AGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assured Guaranty stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.