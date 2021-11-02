Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Down 24.7% in October

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AGO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 459,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,766. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

