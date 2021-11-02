ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Up 48.2% in October

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the September 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AACG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the first quarter worth $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 71,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

