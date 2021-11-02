ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.61.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$41.91 on Monday. ATCO has a one year low of C$35.68 and a one year high of C$46.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

