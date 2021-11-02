Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $39,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athene stock opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

