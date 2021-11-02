Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Athene were worth $138,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.