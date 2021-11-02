Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce sales of $29.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the highest is $29.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $283,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $3,552,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,437,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,040,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 95.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.31. 93,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,989. The company has a market cap of $595.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

