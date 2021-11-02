Atlantic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,015,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,439,000. Huntsman makes up approximately 16.8% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,011. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.