Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $3.47 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $161,730.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00106860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,759.02 or 0.99646693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.61 or 0.07025249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022683 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

