Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $515.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $515.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $425.65.

TEAM stock opened at $450.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of -160.76, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.08. Atlassian has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

