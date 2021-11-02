Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $425.65.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.35 and a 200-day moving average of $308.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.76, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

