Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 8,917 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $79.93 and a 1-year high of $109.29.

