Atom Investors LP Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Atom Investors LP decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned 0.31% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VPG shares. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of VPG opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $485.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.