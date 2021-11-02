Atom Investors LP Has $445,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $57.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 4.55.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

