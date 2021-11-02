Atom Investors LP Has $491,000 Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,585 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of CYH opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

