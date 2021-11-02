Atom Investors LP Has $770,000 Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,066,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 302,884 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $9,363,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

NYSE PBF opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.77. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

