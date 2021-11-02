Atom Investors LP Invests $1.27 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 519 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,887.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,820.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,594.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,612.11 and a 52 week high of $2,973.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,127.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

