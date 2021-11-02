Atom Investors LP Trims Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Atom Investors LP cut its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

