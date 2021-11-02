Atotech (ATC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts expect Atotech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATC opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -31.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atotech stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATC shares. UBS Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

