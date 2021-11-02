ATW Spac Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,017 Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMTS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

In other Spartacus Acquisition news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin bought 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Spartacus Acquisition Company Profile

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

