Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Up 5%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s share price was up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 11,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 447,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 152,186 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.