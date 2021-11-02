Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Avalara worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

AVLR opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.57. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,233 shares of company stock worth $13,845,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

