Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.61.

NYSE AVTR opened at $39.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. Avantor has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 246,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

