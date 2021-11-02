Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.61.
NYSE AVTR opened at $39.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. Avantor has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 246,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
