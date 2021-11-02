AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.47 Million

Equities analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to report sales of $52.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $52.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $194.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVPT. Northland Securities started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

