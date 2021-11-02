AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives $14.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVPT. Cowen began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get AvePoint alerts:

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.