Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 546,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. 1,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,700. The stock has a market cap of $333.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

