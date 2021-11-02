Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.84 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Shares of CAR traded up $96.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.68. The stock had a trading volume of 129,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,515. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

