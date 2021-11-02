Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Position Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 990.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,870 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,326,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Avnet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

