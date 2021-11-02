Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

