Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of research firms have commented on AZRE. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.