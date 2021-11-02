Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.
A number of research firms have commented on AZRE. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
AZRE stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
