B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.07 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 110.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

