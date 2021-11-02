B. Riley Weighs in on Ribbon Communications Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $848.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

