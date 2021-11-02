Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €37.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €37.00 ($43.53) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.14 ($40.17).

Shares of ETR JEN traded up €0.56 ($0.66) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €33.64 ($39.58). The company had a trading volume of 111,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.02 ($23.55) and a twelve month high of €33.82 ($39.79). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

