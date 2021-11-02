Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,274 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

