Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 1,813 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $387.43 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $387.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.24 and its 200 day moving average is $356.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

