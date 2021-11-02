Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 356 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.39. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $78.41.

