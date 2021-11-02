Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes $931,000 Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after buying an additional 721,160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,623,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 412,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47.

