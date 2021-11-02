Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 180,662 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,662 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $36,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $95,064,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after buying an additional 1,014,501 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $41,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

