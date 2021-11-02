Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 293.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 456,349 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Cimarex Energy worth $44,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after purchasing an additional 914,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,309,000 after purchasing an additional 280,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $97,370,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,361 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

