Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 777,183 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Apartment Income REIT worth $46,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after purchasing an additional 446,853 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a PE ratio of -115.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.