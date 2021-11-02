Banca Mediolanum’s (BNCDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BNCDY stock remained flat at $$23.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

